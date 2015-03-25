Søren Clausen

Tracker Interaction

Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Hire Me
  • Save
Tracker Interaction tracker start stop interaction animation
Download color palette

Dumped interaction and animation for a tracker app.
Liked it though, so here it is :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Design Director at Monstarlab, also running Designers Stash
Hire Me

More by Søren Clausen

View profile
    • Like