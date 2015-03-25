Lorrie Liu

2 Dribbble Invites available

2 Dribbble Invites available invitation draft player invite dribbble giveaway talents toronto
Very easy:

1. Email a link to your portfolio to liu.lorrie@gmail.com
2. Follow me on Dribbble (Optional)
3. Bonus point if you are from Toronto!! :P

I will pick 2 winners on April 1st, this is no prank I promise.

Update: Invites sent out

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
