Valerie Janes

B.SPOKE

Valerie Janes
Valerie Janes
  • Save
B.SPOKE logo design typography
Download color palette

Logo design for local KC jewelry maker, Aimee Bernstein.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Valerie Janes
Valerie Janes

More by Valerie Janes

View profile
    • Like