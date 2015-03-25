🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Over the last few months I was given the opportunity to design the SXSW Interactive map and survival guide. Seeing the physical piece, I can't help but flashback to a little over 4 years ago when I had a giant meltdown thinking I was forever going to be a grocery store cashier with a degree in graphic design. Things work out sometimes.