SXSW Interactive

Over the last few months I was given the opportunity to design the SXSW Interactive map and survival guide. Seeing the physical piece, I can't help but flashback to a little over 4 years ago when I had a giant meltdown thinking I was forever going to be a grocery store cashier with a degree in graphic design. Things work out sometimes.

Senior Designer + Illustrator

