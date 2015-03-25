Olivier Desmoulin

Tsu Logo

Tsu Logo logo social network tsu
Logo I made for tsu.co social network where users make money. You can join here: http://tsu.co/olivier

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Product designer based in NYC. Founder of Cappuccino fm

