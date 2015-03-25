Spacemonkey Agency

it's how you see the world

Spacemonkey Agency
Spacemonkey Agency
  • Save
it's how you see the world isometric contest
Download color palette

we are at the final round of a contest.
please help us win the first place! all you have to do is to register and vote for our design "it's how you see the world" at the following link:
http://www.artifesto.gr/el/wallster/85/one-salonica-designers-outlet

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Spacemonkey Agency
Spacemonkey Agency

More by Spacemonkey Agency

View profile
    • Like