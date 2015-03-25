DCCPER

Final Logo Design for Tandem Lane

DCCPER
DCCPER
  • Save
Final Logo Design for Tandem Lane logo design app vintage flat green tech crunch ux
Download color palette

Tandem Lane, an app for which we worked on the brand identity and UX, launched and was Techcrunch'd today!

http://techcrunch.com/2015/03/24/tandem-lanes-app-makes-it-easy-to-share-photos-offline/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
DCCPER
DCCPER

More by DCCPER

View profile
    • Like