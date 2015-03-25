Forester Teaser For Dribbble Derrick Utz Dutzworks

Ahoy all!

Sorry for the delay in posts! It has been crazy here between work, home, personal project (my children's book), little pieces (like this one) and my work with The Oatley Academy of Concept Art and Illustration (awesome online art school)....so, posting is something I have to keep putting back on my schedule, lol!!

This is for a personal piece started in pencil and being finished out with high quality digital paint. It will take some time between projects to finish this out but I will post when it complete!

My very best to you!

