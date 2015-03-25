Tron Burgundy

Moon Walking Print

Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
Hire Me
  • Save
Moon Walking Print halftone def walk the moon 80s shapes
Download color palette

Little preview from a new poster I just finished up. Wanted to do a modern take on the classic 80's shapes & patterns.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
The Much Bigger Half of Halftone Def Studios - Levi Ratliff
Hire Me

More by Tron Burgundy

View profile
    • Like