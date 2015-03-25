Youth nonprofit logo 01

Sketch of one of three logo concepts for a Hawaiian-based nonprofit youth organization I'm working with. KAMP stands for Kids At risk Mentoring Program.

Client asked that I try to work in a Kalo (Hawaiian name for Taro) plant, because it's been an unofficial symbol of the organization since its inception. The reason being is that Kalo is not only a staple in the Hawaiian diet, it's also woven into the fabric of Hawaiian culture. In fact, the Hawaiian Creation mythology all begins with Kalo.

At the center of this design is the Kalo root. Inside it is a figure that represents Haloa, the child of Wakea (Father Heaven) and Ho’ohokukalai (the stars). Haloa is symbolized by the Kalo plant, and represents the original ancestor of the Hawaiian people.

Surrounding the root are eight heart-shaped Kalo leaves which symbolize the eight main Hawaiian islands Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and of course, Hawaii Island.