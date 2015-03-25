Titz&Sux

What I use the Tv for

Titz&Sux
Titz&Sux
  • Save
What I use the Tv for infographic animation gif data visualization data tv computer noise background news movies music
Download color palette

small animated infographic inspired by this piechart: http://9gag.com/gag/1448501

Titz&Sux
Titz&Sux

More by Titz&Sux

View profile
    • Like