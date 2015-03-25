Ana Rebeca Perez

UX - Mental training elderly

Ana Rebeca Perez
Ana Rebeca Perez
  • Save
UX - Mental training elderly flat ana rebeca perez ux ui user interface app tablet clean outline blue icons wireframe
Download color palette

Usability study. Application designed for tablet. Mental training initiative focused on cognitive stimulation. Adapted for the elderly.

283b4f4f870c78dca44ef99c83d95e40
Rebound of
Mental training elderly
By Ana Rebeca Perez
Ana Rebeca Perez
Ana Rebeca Perez

More by Ana Rebeca Perez

View profile
    • Like