Alex Tass, logo designer

Appelmust logo design: A + M + apple fruit

Appelmust logo design: A + M + apple fruit am letter mark monogram ma m a apple juice fruits apples logo logo design sweets monogram appelmust applemust apfel appel æppel refreshings smoothies drinks beverages juices
An older unused proposal created about 2 years ago for Appelmust, an apple juice. The logo design shows an A M monogram and also the top part of a fruit / apple.

Applemust logo design
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
