Josh Brill

Peacock logo WIP

Josh Brill
Josh Brill
  • Save
Peacock logo WIP peacock logo wip josh brill code name pantheon codenamepantheon
Download color palette

I’m in development of a colossal new series for this summer. Rather then go fully incommunicado until it’s ready, I’ll be giving glimpses of aspects of in progress work. Until the series is launched, it will be known as #CodeNamePantheon. More will be revealed in time!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Josh Brill
Josh Brill

More by Josh Brill

View profile
    • Like