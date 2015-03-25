Gregory Avoyan

In The Kitchen

illustration digital web drawing color vocabulary
I do visual vocabulary from time to time. Its an image with labels in Russian and, in this case, Chinese, for those who study Russian language. So this is the one about kitchen stuff... Check out @2x for better view

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Drawing and designing stuff nights and days, since 2003

