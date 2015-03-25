Eko Fitriono

Miss Universe

Miss Universe lettering logo calligraphy typography design sketch vector logotype calligraffiti illustrator photoshop hand lettering
An experimenting on my new calligraffiti style. This one is Miss Universe.

