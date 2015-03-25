Joel Rosen
ORCA

The Helpful Water Co

Joel Rosen
ORCA
Joel Rosen for ORCA
Hire Us
  • Save
The Helpful Water Co water brand typography lettering custom earthy natural
Download color palette

Super excited to be working with the Helpful Water Co on their branding, packaging and their website this year. This is some of the initial ideas I have beee working on based on the brief of creating, a fun, earthy and natural inspired logo.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
ORCA
ORCA
We are here to START A MOVEMENT
Hire Us

More by ORCA

View profile
    • Like