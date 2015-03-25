Oliver Wetter

O Captain! My Captain!

Oliver Wetter
Oliver Wetter
  • Save
O Captain! My Captain! girl portrait study phil noto inspiration captain bold illustration
Download color palette

A bold style study inspired by Phil Noto, I like the look of paintings that seem to be started with a colored board, reference used .

My dear Patrons will get:
- Hi-Res JPGs
- Process steps
- Social media avatar (square)
- PSDs with commentary of this piece and others this month!

www.patreon.com/fantasio
Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Oliver Wetter
Oliver Wetter

More by Oliver Wetter

View profile
    • Like