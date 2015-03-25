Rens Dekker

Tuckerville wooden book

Logo, identity and book design for the music festival Tuckerville in cooperation with Eye of the Hurricane and football club FC Twente. A concert in Americana style with The Common Linnets, De Dijk and Tim Knol. The Common Linnets consists of Ilse DeLange en Waylon who represent The Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen.

