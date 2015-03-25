GIF for Ribbet controls

Hey there! Today is a great day for another Tubik Studio motion shot, and this time it is the Ribbet photo-editor functionality. We've been working on this project for a while, and many of our team members are involved: the general UI/UX is created by our art-director Sergey, the logo is designed by our artist Arthur and the animation is developed by our motion designer Kirill. So it's a team work as it is, and all of us sincerely hope that you'll enjoy it. We'll be glad to get your feedback!

