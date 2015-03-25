JaviMir

Loader

JaviMir
JaviMir
  • Save
Loader loader simple smooth gif motion animation logo brand marca load
Download color palette

A simple loader based on my logo for my web project.

Dribbblefinal still 2x
Rebound of
Wireframe
By JaviMir
View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
JaviMir
JaviMir

More by JaviMir

View profile
    • Like