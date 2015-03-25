Dmitry Elit

the Street

Dmitry Elit
Dmitry Elit
  • Save
the Street branding onlyfuckingdesign design novosibirsk russia classic quest logo
Download color palette

Logo design and corporate identity for the reality of the quest "The Street"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Dmitry Elit
Dmitry Elit

More by Dmitry Elit

View profile
    • Like