Badge / Label Templates #6

Badge / Label Templates #6 logo mark monogram badge label template vector psd vintage retro texture
A new set of fully editable vector logos (PSD +AI). Only free fonts included!
Get them all at Creative Market: http://crtv.mk/q00Wz

Badge / Label Templates
By Raul Taciu
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
