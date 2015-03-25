Target Branding: Boxing

I just launched a new project for Target:

The 2015 Target Branding Campaign:

http://cargocollective.com/peters/Target-Branding-2015

Target's logo is elegantly simple. One dot. One ring. We created a brand campaign that actively deconstructs this iconic graphic identity. Instead of a static symbol, it becomes a rhythmic pattern, and a playful player in the choreography of life.

The result is a collection of images that embody the lively aspirations of the Target brand. It’s living and breathing the logo in a bold new way.