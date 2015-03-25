Target Branding: Boxing

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I just launched a new project for Target:
The 2015 Target Branding Campaign:
http://cargocollective.com/peters/Target-Branding-2015
Target's logo is elegantly simple. One dot. One ring. We created a brand campaign that actively deconstructs this iconic graphic identity. Instead of a static symbol, it becomes a rhythmic pattern, and a playful player in the choreography of life.
The result is a collection of images that embody the lively aspirations of the Target brand. It’s living and breathing the logo in a bold new way.