MoneyCoach Redesign - Main screen

This is the redesigned screen of MoneyCoach (http://goo.gl/EZvY2H) I am working on.
Based on the users feedback, I am making some changes to the interface.

I want the users to understand within 3 seconds their monthly financial status and see how much money they have.

I am waiting for your feedback on how to improve further the UI/UX.

Thanks a lot!
Perjan

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
