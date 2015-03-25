Vlada Valarte

Skazka | Logo fairy tale russian logotype residential complex territory living floral detailed pattern letter colorful flat
Skazka means Fairy Tale.
One of my favourite logos! It was prepared for residential comlex near Moscow. More identity tings for these project on Behance: http://on.be.net/1C7QPAj

