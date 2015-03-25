Anders Drage

Tone Damli blog website typography simple minimalistic luxury
Redesigned the blog of one of the most known woman celebrities here in Norway. Was a really short project, but I think it turned out ok.

Check it out at www.tonedamli.com

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
