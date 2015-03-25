Cameron Tidy

Cara Mia

Cara Mia
I discovered Cara's photo blog and liked her photography style so much I decided to design her a logo. Unfortunately she didn't go with it but I'm pretty happy with how it turned out. See her blog here: caramiaphotography.tumblr.com

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
