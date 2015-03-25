Goldwyn Latuheru

Soundcloud player

Goldwyn Latuheru
Goldwyn Latuheru
  • Save
Soundcloud player responsive soundcloud music playbar uxdesign uidesign flatdesign comments icons player audio clean
Download color palette

Work in progress for my Soundcloud portfolio. Trying to create a simple clean audio showcase.

Goldwyn Latuheru
Goldwyn Latuheru
Designer and art director with a passion for start-ups

More by Goldwyn Latuheru

View profile
    • Like