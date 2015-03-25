Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer

Mind

Mind mind bulb brain idea sparking bolt binary
Logo proposal.
Not exactly with 1's and 0's, but 1 is for 'on' state. On means bright/switched on, so as the mind ... always switched on/having sparking ideas all the time.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
