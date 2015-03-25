Stagedoor - Plug into theatre iOS app

Download it free for iOS: http://apple.co/1C4IvnY

Over these past few months I’ve been working on a theatre iOS app that helps you stay up-to-date with what’s on, where it’s on, and who’s in it. Currently it’s only for London, but we will expand to other cities as well.

I am responsible for the product (design).

I’d love to hear what you, designers, think of the app… So, please go ahead and download it free!

You can send me an email, tweet, or comment below. Cheers!

