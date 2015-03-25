Stagedoor - Plug into theatre iOS app

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download it free for iOS: http://apple.co/1C4IvnY
Over these past few months I’ve been working on a theatre iOS app that helps you stay up-to-date with what’s on, where it’s on, and who’s in it. Currently it’s only for London, but we will expand to other cities as well.
I am responsible for the product (design).
I’d love to hear what you, designers, think of the app… So, please go ahead and download it free!
You can send me an email, tweet, or comment below. Cheers!
Stagedoor website