Chez papi

Chez papi hand lettering gobelins logo typo
I made this logo for a group of friends. It's like our identity.
You can see more of this project on my behance page :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/24782501/Chez-Papi-Logo-Hand-made-lettering

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
