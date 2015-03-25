Kevin Mandeville
Litmus

Litmus Customers Page

I really enjoyed designing and building our Customers page at Litmus featuring our amazing customers. It's so fulfilling to work at a company loved by so many that makes a big impact for so many on a daily basis.

Check out the live page here.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
