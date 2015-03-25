Eric The Fox

Hrefna Birgisdóttir

I recently discovered the art of Mrs. Mighetto and fell in love! So I decided to do a quick vector version of their piece called ‘Mr Eric’.
What do you think? :)

See more from Mrs. Mighetto here: http://www.mrsmighetto.com/

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
