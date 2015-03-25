🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The Big Hoot is going to be a huge public art exhibition held in Birmingham this Summer. My design One Big Hoot for Owlkind has been selected to be painted onto a giant model of an owl. As you can see my design is all about space as I thought it would be a great topic for kids and owls do like the dark so I thought they'd be well suited to outer space.