The Big Hoot

The Big Hoot star owl illustration space moon rocket stars astronaut spaceman planets exhibition owls
The Big Hoot is going to be a huge public art exhibition held in Birmingham this Summer. My design One Big Hoot for Owlkind has been selected to be painted onto a giant model of an owl. As you can see my design is all about space as I thought it would be a great topic for kids and owls do like the dark so I thought they'd be well suited to outer space.

