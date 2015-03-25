olivier cedrati

Idematic

olivier cedrati
olivier cedrati
  • Save
Idematic app flat ui ux iphone ios mobile idematic generator idea startup clean
Download color palette

Hey !

This is my last project, it's called Idematic.
Idematic is an app for helping people finding cool ideas.
Easy to use, intuitive and effective. Ideal for start-up, designers, researchers, artists.

It is currently only in french but you can take a look on the AppStore.

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id973486398
http://idematic.rainbowmakers.co/

UPDATE:

Idematic is now in english too.
Download or update it via the app Store.
Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
olivier cedrati
olivier cedrati

More by olivier cedrati

View profile
    • Like