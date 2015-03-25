Ivan Rosenberg

Old Movie Title v3

Ivan Rosenberg
Ivan Rosenberg
  • Save
Old Movie Title v3 3d classic retro shadow typography vintage bw movie
Download color palette

Editable photoshop file inspired by the famous movies of 1920-1950.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Ivan Rosenberg
Ivan Rosenberg

More by Ivan Rosenberg

View profile
    • Like