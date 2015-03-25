Claudio Tosi

Sheila Ray

Claudio Tosi
Claudio Tosi
  • Save
Sheila Ray digital art drawing digital painting illustration fashion girl eyes
Download color palette

Hi all!
This is my last piece: Sheila Ray, my works are a mixture between the traditional design and evolution of digital art.
Feel free to comment, I'll appreciate very much and I will be very helpful!
Thank you very much to Sheila for model reference.
Full picture and details image here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/24758475/Sheila-Ray

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Claudio Tosi
Claudio Tosi

More by Claudio Tosi

View profile
    • Like