Hi all!
This is my last piece: Sheila Ray, my works are a mixture between the traditional design and evolution of digital art.
Feel free to comment, I'll appreciate very much and I will be very helpful!
Thank you very much to Sheila for model reference.
Full picture and details image here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/24758475/Sheila-Ray