Monsieur 8 ball

Monsieur 8 ball loop animation illustration after effects 8 ball vector explainer run cycle
A little loop from an upcoming project for rivalfox.com
The full video is now online!
https://vimeo.com/127166149

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
