Alexandre Ribeiro

Taekwondo Girl | A.C.TKD.Kim | Promotional poster | 05

Alexandre Ribeiro
Alexandre Ribeiro
  • Save
Taekwondo Girl | A.C.TKD.Kim | Promotional poster | 05 photo manipulation conceptual image
Download color palette

Fifth in a series of images with promotional character.
The aesthetic and communicational content of those images are in agreement with the marketing plan, previously developed by me, for the client.


A.C.TKD.Kim © 2015.
Alexandre Ribeiro Costa, Intellectual property (IP) 2015.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Alexandre Ribeiro
Alexandre Ribeiro

More by Alexandre Ribeiro

View profile
    • Like