Darkness Awaits

Second shot at interiors in Cinema 4D. Decided to make it a small series called Darker Views. Working on some exteriors also, which I'll post later.

This one took about 3 hours. Made some custom textures for this one. The floor has a displacer to let the water puddles come through, and some displacement to make the edges a bit more natural. Added some rubble and cables to make the scene more lively.

Did the light effects directly in Octane - added some bloom, glare and spectral shift.

NOTE: This is number #109 of my everyday project. You can follow along at http://instagram.com/kalsloos or http://kalsloos.tumblr.com.