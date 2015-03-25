Darkness Awaits

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Second shot at interiors in Cinema 4D. Decided to make it a small series called Darker Views. Working on some exteriors also, which I'll post later.
This one took about 3 hours. Made some custom textures for this one. The floor has a displacer to let the water puddles come through, and some displacement to make the edges a bit more natural. Added some rubble and cables to make the scene more lively.
Did the light effects directly in Octane - added some bloom, glare and spectral shift.
NOTE: This is number #109 of my everyday project. You can follow along at http://instagram.com/kalsloos or http://kalsloos.tumblr.com.