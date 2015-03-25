Burak Ozdelice

Commodos; a free Numerals Font from another galaxy

Commodos, a Numerals Font from an another galaxy. Can be use freely, here it is: http://goo.gl/XS4ANC and if you like it don't forget to give your Appreciation, thanx!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
