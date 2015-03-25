Claudio Guglieri

Google Login Experience

Claudio Guglieri
Claudio Guglieri
  • Save
Google Login Experience design google login signup flow animatic
Download color palette

Hi Ds!

I thought I would post here something I did a while ago. Last year I did some animated tests on Keynote giving the current Google Sign up a facelift. Same functionality but better visual feedback.

Let me know what you think.

Thanks,
@claudioguglieri

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Claudio Guglieri
Claudio Guglieri
I'm currently playing the violin. 🎻🚢

More by Claudio Guglieri

View profile
    • Like