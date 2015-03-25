Devon Stern

Legend Cloth Test

Devon Stern
Devon Stern
  • Save
Legend Cloth Test cloth c4d simulation gif flowing wind sky
Download color palette

Just a test for something I am putting together. Trying to stay away from too much detail in the cloth... aparently thats easier said than done... Let me know if you have suggestions.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Devon Stern
Devon Stern

More by Devon Stern

View profile
    • Like