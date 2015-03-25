Gravity Esports Logo Concept

When Team Gravity, a professional League of Legends team, said they wanted a new logo I jumped all over it and this is what I came up with.

Original logo: http://hydra-media.cursecdn.com/lol.gamepedia.com/thumb/9/94/Gravity-logo.png/300px-Gravity-logo.png?version=8742ecd4863d79aaacafe7042d963e9a