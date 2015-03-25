Kevin Yoo

Lowercase "H" Logo

Kevin Yoo
Kevin Yoo
  • Save
Lowercase "H" Logo branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

This is a logo design of a lowercase "h". Turned out pretty nice and I hope you guys like it. It is for sale so if you would like to purchase it contact me.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Kevin Yoo
Kevin Yoo

More by Kevin Yoo

View profile
    • Like