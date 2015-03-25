Mihail Găbrian

The Viking Saga

Mihail Găbrian
Mihail Găbrian
  • Save
The Viking Saga ship tale drakkar illustration sea boat saga editorial print happy war vikings
Download color palette

The viking tales continues with those little explorers "going places" ^_^ And that is a swift, dangerous war ship, beware!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2015
Mihail Găbrian
Mihail Găbrian

More by Mihail Găbrian

View profile
    • Like