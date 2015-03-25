Ken Liew

Oreo Cupcake

Oreo Cupcake icon flat character illustration food cupcake sprinkle oreo
Made this for my friend lisa to use as her instagram display pic for our food project, she likes cupcakes! Hope she likes this little fella!

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
