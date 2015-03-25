Daniel Herron

Exploring Lettering & Typography

Daniel Herron
Daniel Herron
  • Save
Exploring Lettering & Typography lettering typography inspiration type365 grunge amateurs hand drawn quote distressed
Download color palette

This is the cover image to a work in progress. Im trying to pull off at least one type or lettering piece every day for 1 year. Its going to be tough, but I know it will challenge my style and skills and make me so much better. Any critique and/or encouragement is highly appreciated. Thanks!

Daniel Herron
Daniel Herron

More by Daniel Herron

View profile
    • Like