10 Eating Commandments

10 Eating Commandments
Worked on a PDF version of the diaTribe.org article 10 Diet Commandments for Better Diabetes Management for readers to download and print out. From the title, I wanted to use the idea of the 10 Commandments stone tablets without making any religious references, which led me to a cutting board.

Posted on Mar 25, 2015
